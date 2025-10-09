Mitchell Starc set for BBL return after 11 years

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has announced his return to the Big Bash League (BBL) after an 11-year absence. The star left-arm pacer will represent Sydney Sixers in the impending season, scheduled to run between December 14 and January 25. His participation in the T20 tournament is subject to fitness and will be confirmed after the Ashes series, which concludes on January 8.

Strategic move Strategic move for Starc's limited availability Starc's recent retirement from T20I cricket has opened a realistic window for his availability in the latter half of the tournament. Notably, each BBL side gets two extra spots to sign Cricket Australia-contracted players who are only partly available, without using up a place in their main 18-player squad. This strategic move could see Starc play a major role in the Sydney Sixers' campaign.

Personal connection Excited to wear magenta shirt: Starc In an official statement, Starc expressed his excitement over his return to the BBL, saying he can't wait to wear the Sixers' new magenta playing shirt in BBL 15. He said, "Over the past decade I've stayed close to the club and, all things going to plan, am excited to get back on the field this summer." The pacer has fond memories of the BBL and Champions League success with the Sixers.

Team response Rachael Haynes welcomes Starc's return Rachael Haynes, the general manager of Sydney Sixers, welcomed Starc's return to the team. She said, "Mitch's strike power with both the new and old ball is unmatched, and we hope he will play a vital role in our push toward the finals." Haynes also highlighted Starc's contribution as a great ambassador for the club, even when not playing in recent years.