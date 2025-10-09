Shai Hope to lead West Indies in Bangladesh white-ball leg

The West Indies cricket team has announced its squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. The Caribbean side will play six matches in total, starting with a three-match ODI series on October 18. This will be followed by the T20I leg of the tour from October 27. Shai Hope has been named captain of both formats. Here are further details.

Team structure Auguste gets maiden ODI call-up; Lewis ruled out The West Indies squad for the Bangladesh tour includes players like Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, and Brandon King. Notably, Ackeem Auguste, a former West Indies Under-19 captain, has received his maiden ODI call-up. However, experienced top-order batter Evin Lewis will miss the tour as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.

Coach insights Coach Sammy on squad's preparation for World Cups West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed his excitement about the squad's preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He said, "The squad assembled will strive to maintain a winning mentality and strong team cohesion, essential components for long-term success ahead of the (2027) World Cup."

ODI lineup West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh tour West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd. The first of the three ODIs will be played on October 18 in Mirpur, Dhaka. The next two games are scheduled on October 21 and 23 at the same venue.