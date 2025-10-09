Rahmat Shah slams 50 against Bangladesh, surpasses 4,000 ODI runs

Afghanistan batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah struck solid fifties against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 222, Afghanistan scored 226/5 in 47.1 overs. Both batters reached fifties before perishing. Thereafter, key knocks from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan win the contest. Notably, Shah reached the milestone of 4,000 ODI runs.

Knock Duo add 78 runs before perishing Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 52 runs for the 1st wicket. Afghanistan were 58/2 before Shah joined Gurbaz in the middle and they put on 78 runs. Both players were dismissed when the score was 136. From 136/2, they became 136/4. Tanzim Hasan Sakib dismissed Shah in the 31st over before Mehidy Hasan Miraz got Gurbaz in the very next over.

Shah 32nd fifty for Shah in ODIs Shah's 50-run knock came off 70 balls. He hit 2 fours. With this knock, Shah has surpassed 4,000 ODI runs. He owns 4,025 runs from 124 matches (119 innings) at 35.30. Shah struck his 32nd fifty in ODIs. He also owns 5 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Bangladesh, Shah has raced to 448 runs from 18 matches at 24.88. He has 4 fifties.