Rahmanullah Gurbaz shines in his 50th ODI appearance: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah struck neat fifties against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 222, Afghanistan scored 226/5 in 47.1 overs. Both batters reached fifties before perishing. Thereafter, key knocks from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai shone with pivotal knocks to steer their side through. Here's more.
Knocks
Duo add 78 runs before perishing
Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 52 runs for the 1st wicket. Afghanistan were 58/2 before Shah joined Gurbaz in the middle and they put on 78 runs. Both players were dismissed when the score was 136. From 136/2, they became 136/4. Tanzim Hasan Sakib dismissed Shah in the 31st over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz got Gurbaz in the very next over.
Gurbaz
Gurbaz hammers his 7th fifty in ODIs
Gurbaz's 50 was laced with 1 four and 1 six. He faced 76 balls. Playing his 50th ODI, Gurbaz has raced to 1,835 runs at 37.44. This was his 7th fifty in ODIs (100s: 8). Against Bangladesh, he has 499 runs from 12 matches at 45.36. He hit his maiden fifty versus Bangladesh (100s: 3).