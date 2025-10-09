Rahmanullah Gurbaz shines in his 50th ODI appearance: Key stats

Knocks

Duo add 78 runs before perishing

Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 52 runs for the 1st wicket. Afghanistan were 58/2 before Shah joined Gurbaz in the middle and they put on 78 runs. Both players were dismissed when the score was 136. From 136/2, they became 136/4. Tanzim Hasan Sakib dismissed Shah in the 31st over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz got Gurbaz in the very next over.