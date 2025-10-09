BCCI to hold mega auction for WPL franchises: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to hold a mega auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises. The move is aimed at revamping the five teams ahead of the 2026 season. ESPNcricinfo reported that the franchises have been informally informed about this development, which is likely to take place by the end of November. Here's more.

Auction specifics Franchises awaiting confirmation on several aspects The franchises are now waiting for confirmation from the WPL on several aspects related to the mega auction. These include retention numbers, auction purse, retention slabs, and the number of right-to-match (RTM) card options. All these decisions will be finalized by a WPL committee but there is no word yet on when they are likely to meet.

Tournament history About the WPL The WPL, which is the most lucrative event in women's cricket, was launched in 2023. Mumbai Indians Women were crowned the inaugural champions of this five-team league. The BCCI had earlier indicated that the next edition of the tournament would be held in January-February window but exact dates are yet to be announced.

Franchise feedback Mixed reactions from franchises The decision for a mega auction has not gone down well with all franchises. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), along with Delhi Capitals, have opposed the move. They believe that their hard work in building squads over three seasons could be undone at a time when WPL brand is just getting established. However, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are in favor of this revamp as they seek to rebuild their teams after not making it to finals yet.

Retention policy Teams to get chance to retain core players Despite the mixed reactions, a WPL official has assured that teams will still get a chance to retain their core players. The retention formula is yet to be worked out but it is likely that each team could retain five players at least. The official also stressed on the importance of having five strong teams in the tournament for its overall brand value.