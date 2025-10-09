BCCI to hold mega auction for WPL franchises: Report
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to hold a mega auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises. The move is aimed at revamping the five teams ahead of the 2026 season. ESPNcricinfo reported that the franchises have been informally informed about this development, which is likely to take place by the end of November. Here's more.
Auction specifics
Franchises awaiting confirmation on several aspects
The franchises are now waiting for confirmation from the WPL on several aspects related to the mega auction. These include retention numbers, auction purse, retention slabs, and the number of right-to-match (RTM) card options. All these decisions will be finalized by a WPL committee but there is no word yet on when they are likely to meet.
Tournament history
About the WPL
The WPL, which is the most lucrative event in women's cricket, was launched in 2023. Mumbai Indians Women were crowned the inaugural champions of this five-team league. The BCCI had earlier indicated that the next edition of the tournament would be held in January-February window but exact dates are yet to be announced.
Franchise feedback
Mixed reactions from franchises
The decision for a mega auction has not gone down well with all franchises. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), along with Delhi Capitals, have opposed the move. They believe that their hard work in building squads over three seasons could be undone at a time when WPL brand is just getting established. However, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are in favor of this revamp as they seek to rebuild their teams after not making it to finals yet.
Retention policy
Teams to get chance to retain core players
Despite the mixed reactions, a WPL official has assured that teams will still get a chance to retain their core players. The retention formula is yet to be worked out but it is likely that each team could retain five players at least. The official also stressed on the importance of having five strong teams in the tournament for its overall brand value.
Gamechanger status
Gamechanger for women's cricket
The WPL has been hailed as a gamechanger for women's cricket, especially in terms of monetary benefits for players. In 2023, Viacom 18 bought the WPL broadcast rights for ₹951 crore ($116.7 million approx.) from 2023 to 2027. The per-match value was worth ₹7.09 crore ($866,000 approx.). India's star batter Smriti Mandhana was the first player to be bought at the inaugural WPL auction in 2023 and remains its most expensive buy at ₹3.2 crore ($415,000 approx.).