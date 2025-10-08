Mehidy, Hridoy hammer fifties versus Afghanistan in 1st ODI: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan and pacer Azmatullah Omarzai showcased impressive performances against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The duo took three wickets each, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for a total of 221 runs at the Zayed Stadium. For the Bangladesh side, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Towhid Hridoy hit fifties. Here are the details and stats.
Stand
A 101-run stand between the two
Hridoy walked in when his side was 25/2. He shared 28 runs alongside opener Saif Hassan before adding 101 runs with Mehidy. The two resurrected the innings and built a platform for a strong score. However, Afghanistan hit back, getting Hridoy in the 36th over (run out) and Mehidy in the 39th. With Mehidy's dismissal, the Tigers were reduced to 175/5. Rashid picked up Mehidy's wicket. Bangladesh were then brushed aside as they fell for 221.
Stats
Key stats of the two batters
Hridoy's 85-ball 56 had one four and three sixes. He has raced to 1,143 runs from 39 matches at 35.71. This was his 10th fifty (100s: 1). Meanwhile, Mehidy scored 60 from 87 balls. He hit 1 four and a six. In 109 matches (80 innings), he has 1,714 runs at 24.84. This was his 7th fifty (100s: 2).