Rashid Khan completes 200 wickets in ODIs: Decoding his stats

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has completed 200 wickets in ODIs. The right-arm wrist-spinner attained the milestone with his 1st wicket against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh saw Rashid claim three wickets in his 10 overs. He finished with 3/38 from 10 overs. His spell helped Afghanistan bowl the Tigers out for 221 in 48.5 overs.

Match impact Rashid's 3 wickets help Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh Rashid's three wickets came in the 39th, 41st, and 45th overs of the match. He first dismissed Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 39th over before getting Jaker Ali out in the next over. Nurul Hasan was his final victim of the day, falling to Rashid's spin in the 45th over. These dismissals highlight Rashid's skill as a spinner and his ability to take crucial wickets at important stages of an ODI match.

Record pace Rashid joins elite list of spinners with this record Rashid reached the milestone of 200 ODI wickets in just 115 matches, making him the second-fastest spinner to do so. He now trails only Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq, who achieved the feat in 104 matches. The achievement puts Rashid ahead of legendary spinners like Australia's Shane Warne (125 matches), England's Adil Rashid (137 matches), and India's Anil Kumble (147 matches).

Stats Dissecting Rashid Khan's bowling stats in ODIs In 115 matches (107 innings), Rashid has raced to 202 wickets at 20.28. He has six four-fers and 5 fifers under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 44 away ODIs (home of opposition), Rashid has bagged 80 wickets at 17.27. He has two four-fers and a fifer in away matches. Meanwhile, in 71 matches across neutral venues, Rashid has claimed 122 wickets at 22.26. He has four four-fers and four fifers.