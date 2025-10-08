Women's World Cup, Beth Mooney-inspired Australia tame Pakistan: Key stats

Beth Mooney 's exceptional century and Alana King's maiden half-century helped Australia beat Pakistan in Match 9 of the ICC Women's World Cup . Australia, who were struggling at 76/7 and 115/8, posted a competitive total of 221 runs for nine wickets. The duo rescued the Australian innings from a precarious position. In response, Pakistan fell flat with the bat. They lost wickets at regular intervals as the competitive target of 222 was always going to be beyond their reach.

Summary Summary of AUS-W innings Australia saw Pakistan bowl well as they succumbed to the pressure. 7 wickets fell for 76 runs as Nashra Sandhu ran the show with a three-fer. Thereafter, Australia put up a strong fight. Firstly, Mooney and Kim Garth added 39 runs for the 8th wicket. Thereafter, King joined Mooney and a 106-run stand floored Pakistan. For the Women in Green, all five Pakistan bowlers were amongst the wickets. Rameen Shamim bagged 2/29 with Fatima Sana taking 2/49.

Batting brilliance 5th WODI ton for Mooney Mooney, who completed her century off 110 balls, scored 119 before perishing. Playing her 87th WODI, Mooney has raced to 2,907 runs. She averages 50.12 with her strike rate being in excess of 88. From 80 innings, she now owns 5 hundreds and 19 fifties. She also went past 300 fours in Women's ODIs during her stay at the crease. She owns 307 fours.

WC Maiden World Cup ton for Mooney This was Mooney's maiden century at the Women's World Cup. Playing her 19th World Cup clash, Mooney has raced to 683 runs at 52.53. Apart from a hundred, she owns 4 fifties (SR: 86.45). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mooney is now the 11th Aussie batter with a World Cup ton. She is also the first Australian batter to smash a World Cup hundred against Pakistan.

Information 2nd WODI ton against Pakistan In nine WODIs against Pakistan, Mooney has scored 388 runs at a stunning 77.60. This was her 2nd hundred against Pakistan (50s: 1). She has struck at 103.46.

Record Partnership record for Mooney and King As per Cricbuzz, Mooney and King posted the highest stand for 9th wicket or below (WODIs). Highest partnership for 9th wicket of below in WODIs: 106 - A King & B Mooney (AUS-W) vs PAK-W, Colombo, 2025 WC 77 - A Gardner & K Garth (AUS-W) vs SA-W, North Sydney, 2024 76 - K Beams & A Blackwell (AUS-W) vs IND-W, Derby, 2017 WC

King Alana King shines with a knock of 51* King's 51* was laced with three fours and three sixes from 49 balls. This is now her maiden fifty in WODIs. Across 42 matches (19 innings), she has scored 264 runs at 18.85. She has hit 16 fours and 14 sixes to date. Across three World Cup innings, King has managed 57 runs at 28.50. Meanwhile, King is now the first player to score a fifty while batting at No. 10 or lower in Women's ODIs.

Sandhu Nashra Sandhu claims three-fer versus Australia Sandhu's 3/37 from 10 overs saw her race to 20 Women's World Cup wickets. In 16 matches, she averages 31.70. Her economy rate is 4.83. Overall in Women's ODIs, Sandhu has 108 wickets from 78 matches at 27.05. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus AUS-W, Sandhu has claimed 8 wickets from 7 matches at 40.87. This is her best spell against AUS-W.

PAK-W Summary of PAK-W innings Pakistan Women were never in the chase and kept losing crucial wickets at regular intervals. Sidra Amin showed some fight with a knock of 35 from 52 balls. Shamim also got to double digits alongside Sana and Sandhu. For the Aussie Women, Garth was the pick of the bowlers (3/14). Megan Schutt produced substance (2/25). Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham were amongst the wickets too.

Information 17-0 win-loss record for AUS-W vs PAK-W This was Australia's 17th win over Pakistan in Women's ODIs from 17 matches. Pakistan are yet to beat the Aussies in Women's ODIs.