ILT20 2025: Desert Vipers rope in Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad

Afghanistan 's left-arm wrist spinner, Noor Ahmad, has been signed by the Desert Vipers for the fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20). The 20-year-old will be replacing Wanindu Hasaranga , who is unavailable due to his commitments with Sri Lanka. Noor brings a wealth of experience from various franchise T20 leagues such as IPL, Hundred, CPL, SA20, BBL and PSL among others.

Past participation Noor has played 14 T20s in the UAE Noor had previously participated in the ILT20 during its inaugural season in 2022-23, playing seven matches for Sharjah Warriorz. He has played 14 T20s in the UAE, with 10 of them being for Afghanistan. In these matches, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 23.73 and an economy rate of 6.84, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Preparedness I know what to expect from conditions, says Noor Speaking about his return to the ILT20, Noor said he knows what to expect from the conditions in UAE. "I played in the first season of the competition and so I know what to expect from conditions," he said as per the club's website. He also expressed his excitement about joining two other Afghanistan players - spinner Qais Ahmad and fast bowler Faridoon Dawoodzai - in the Vipers squad.

Team history Vipers eye maiden title in ILT20 The Desert Vipers have reached the finals of the ILT20 twice - in the last edition and its inaugural season in 2022-23. However, they lost both times, first to the Gulf Giants and then to the Dubai Capitals. The Vipers will face off against the Capitals in this year's tournament opener on December 2, a repeat of last year's final.