Shami, Akash Deep included in Bengal's Ranji Trophy 2025-26 squad
What's the story
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced a squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. The team will be led by consistent top-order batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, with talented wicketkeeper-batsman Abishek Porel serving as vice-captain. The bowling department will be bolstered by pacers Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep. Here are further details about the squad.
Team composition
A look at Bengal's squad
Along with Shami and Akash Deep, the Bengal squad for the Ranji Trophy also features experienced players like Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Chatterjee. Youngsters such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, Rahul Prasad, Saurabh Kumar Singh, and Vishal Bhati have also been included in the team. Laxmi Ratan Shukla will continue as head coach with Arup Bhattacharjee and Shib Shankar Paul assisting him.
Match schedule
Bengal placed in Elite Group C
Bengal have been placed in Elite Group C with Gujarat, Haryana, Services, Railways, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Assam. The team will begin its Ranji Trophy campaign against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens on October 15. They will play another home match against Gujarat from October 25 onward. The tournament will see a total of 38 teams divided into Elite (four groups) and Plate divisions.
Information
Here's the Bengal squad
Bengal squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Abishek Porel (vice-captain/wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Saurabh Kumar Singh, Vishal Bhati, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Rahul Prasad, Sumit Mohanta and Vikash Singh.