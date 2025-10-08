Shami, Akash Deep included in Bengal's Ranji Trophy 2025-26 squad

Along with Shami and Akash Deep, the Bengal squad for the Ranji Trophy also features experienced players like Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Chatterjee. Youngsters such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, Rahul Prasad, Saurabh Kumar Singh, and Vishal Bhati have also been included in the team. Laxmi Ratan Shukla will continue as head coach with Arup Bhattacharjee and Shib Shankar Paul assisting him.

Match schedule

Bengal placed in Elite Group C

Bengal have been placed in Elite Group C with Gujarat, Haryana, Services, Railways, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Assam. The team will begin its Ranji Trophy campaign against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens on October 15. They will play another home match against Gujarat from October 25 onward. The tournament will see a total of 38 teams divided into Elite (four groups) and Plate divisions.