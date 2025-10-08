Indian ODI squad to depart for Australia on October 15

According to a report in PTI, sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that the Indian ODI squad will leave for Australia on October 15. The team will travel in two batches from New Delhi, with logistics and ticket availability determining the final travel schedule. The first group is likely to leave in the morning, while the second batch may fly out later in the evening.

Squad details Rohit, Kohli, Iyer to join squad in Delhi Former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with newly appointed vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, are expected to join the rest of the Test squad members in New Delhi ahead of their departure. A source told PTI that "Virat and Rohit will touch down in the capital either on the day of departure or a day prior."

Match details India to play 1st ODI in Perth on October 19 The Indian team will fly to Perth, where they will play their first ODI against Australia on October 19. If ongoing domestic or international assignments finish sooner than expected, players in the ODI squad may get a short break to visit their homes before regrouping in Delhi. India are set to face West Indies in the second and final Test from October 10-14.

Captaincy change Gill replaces Rohit as captain In a major development, Shubman Gill was named the captain of the ODI side, succeeding Rohit Sharma. Despite speculation about their long-term ODI careers, both Rohit and Kohli are said to have shown interest in continuing until the 2027 ODI World Cup. This is despite India playing relatively few 50-over matches leading up to this marquee event.