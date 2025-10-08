Serie A boss lashes out at Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Luigi de Siervo, the CEO of Serie A , has responded to Adrien Rabiot's criticism of plans for overseas league matches. At a Serie A assembly meeting in Rome, De Siervo said that the AC Milan midfielder should "respect his employer" after Rabiot called the idea "completely crazy" and "really absurd." The comments came after UEFA reluctantly approved two European league matches to be played abroad.

Player's perspective 'It's crazy to travel so many miles for a match' Rabiot had expressed his discontent with the decision to hold matches between Italian teams in Australia. "There's a lot of talk about schedules and player health, but this all seems truly absurd. It's crazy to travel so many miles for a match between two Italian teams in Australia," Rabiot told French newspaper Le Figaro. The midfielder also emphasized that they have to adapt as always.

CEO's response 'Rabiot forgets that he is paid to play football' Reacting to Rabiot's comments, De Siervo said, "He's right, but Rabiot forgets, like all footballers who earn millions of euros, that they are paid to carry out an activity, to play football." De Siervo also said Rabiot should have respect for the money he earns. "He should have respect for the money he earns, complying with the wishes of his employer, Milan, who accepted and pushed for this match to be played abroad."

Ceferin's caution UEFA warns European clubs could 'break' football UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has warned that Europe's top clubs could "break" football if league games are moved overseas. He said, "Football is not just about balance sheets. It's not just entertainment. It's life in our communities, the streets, the clubs and the fans which shape it." Ceferin stressed on preserving the sport amid political and social challenges in Europe.