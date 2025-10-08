By the numbers: Oldest player to reach Masters 1000 quarter-final

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 Shanghai Masters quarter-final after beating Jaume Munar. Sustaining severe humidity and pain in his left ankle, the Serb made it to his 11th Shanghai Masters quarter-final. The 38-year-old showed his endurance with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 victory over Munar. According to Opta, Djokovic is now the oldest player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Record Djokovic goes past Roger Federer At 38 years and 133 days, Djokovic has become the oldest player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final, according to Opta. He surpassed Swiss maestro Roger Federer, who attained the feat in Shanghai in 2019, aged 38 years and 60 days. The latter, seeded second, lost to Alexander Zverev in three sets in the 2019 Shanghai Masters.

Shanghai Djokovic eyes his fifth Shanghai title Over the years, Djokovic has shown his dominance at the Shanghai Masters. He first appeared at the event in 2009, losing the semi-final to Nikolay Davydenko. As mentioned, the Serb has now reached his 11th quarter-final at the event. Djokovic's first Shanghai Masters title came in 2012 when he defeated Andy Murray in the final. His other honors came in 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Information Over 40 wins at Shanghai Masters According to ATP, Djokovic has a win-loss record of 42-6 at the Shanghai Masters. The Serb has won the most matches at this event. He will face Zizou Bergs in the 2025 quarter-final.