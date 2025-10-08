Women's World Cup, Nashra Sandhu claims three-fer versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
Veteran Pakistan bowler Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers for her side against Australia in match number 9 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match in Colombo saw Australia getting reduced to 76/7 at one stage with Sandhu leading the way for Pakistan. Australia ended up getting to 221/9 in 50 overs. Here's more.
Bowling
Three wickets for Sandhu
Sandhu was introduced in the 13th over and was welcomed with a four by Beth Mooney. However, she dismissed Ellyse Perry off the 5th ball. Perry was stumped, failing to read Sandhu's slower ball. In her next over, she got Annabel Sutherland, who was castled. The spinner then bagged her 3rd wicket in the 21st over. She dismissed Tahlia McGrath for 5 runs.
Stats
Sandhu gets to 108 wickets in WODIs
Sandhu's 3/37 from 10 overs saw her race to 20 Women's World Cup wickets. In 16 matches, she averages 31.70. Her economy rate is 4.83. Overall in Women's ODIs, Sandhu has 108 wickets from 78 matches at 27.05. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus AUS-W, Sandhu has claimed 8 wickets from 7 matches at 40.87. This is her best spell against AUS-W.