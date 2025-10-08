Women's World Cup, India vs South Africa: Key player matchups

India and South Africa are set to square off in Match 10 of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Harmanpreet Kaur -led side beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches. Meanwhile, South Africa began their campaign with a defeat to England. They bounced back by beating New Zealand. The impending match offers several player matchups.

#1 Laura Wolvaardt vs Deepti Sharma Despite failing in two matches, Laura Wolvaardt still averages 51.73 in the Women's World Cup. The SA skipper will be expected to lead from the front. Meanwhile, India will bank on Deepti Sharma, whose all-round exploits make her an x-factor. The spinner has dismissed Wolvaardt thrice across 151 balls in WODI cricket. Meanwhile, the Proteas batter has an average of 27.7 against Deepti.

#2 Smriti Mandhana vs Nonkululeko Mlaba Spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba starred in South Africa's recent win over New Zealand with a splendid four-wicket haul. She took 4/40 as the Kiwis were bowled out for 231. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana remains India's trump card. She can turn the match single-handedly. Mlaba dismissed Mandhana twice in 2024, conceding 48 runs off 60 balls. Overall, the Indian batter averages 33.5 against Mlaba.