World Cup: Alana King makes records with 51* against PAK-W

Australia's Alana Kings entered record books after a defiant knock of 51* against Pakistan in Match 9 of the ICC Women's World Cup. The match in Colombo witnessed Australia getting reduced to 115/8. King joined Beth Mooney in the middle and two added 106 runs for the 9th wicket. Australia ended with a score of 221/9 in 50 overs. Here's more.

Knock King and Mooney bail Australia out King walked in with Australia reeling at 115/8. Thereafter, she put a value on her wicket and built a partnership alongside Mooney, who ended up hitting a fine century. King didn't allow Pakistan to walk away and left them frustrated with a mature knock. King was supported by Mooney, who hardly set a foot wrong in her magnificent knock of 109 from 114 balls.

Stats Maiden fifty for King in WODIs King's 51* was laced with three fours and three sixes from 49 balls. This is now her maiden fifty in WODIs. Across 42 matches (19 innings), she has scored 264 runs at 18.85. She has hit 16 fours and 14 sixes to date. Across three World Cup innings, King has managed 57 runs at 28.50.

Record Partnership record for Mooney and King As per Cricbuzz, Mooney and King posted the highest stand for 9th wicket or below (WODIs). Highest partnership for 9th wicket of below in WODIs: 106: A King & B Mooney (AUS-W) vs PAK-W, Colombo, 2025 WC 77: A Gardner & K Garth (AUS-W) vs SA-W, North Sydney, 2024 76: K Beams & A Blackwell (AUS-W) vs IND-W, Derby, 2017 WC