Beth Mooney slams her 5th hundred in Women's ODIs: Stats

Australian batter Beth Mooney floored Pakistan in Match 9 of the ICC Women's World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The senior player held her fort from one end and scored the bulk of Australia's runs. Notably, the Aussie Women were 76/7 at one stage. Mooney led the fight and helped Australia get past 200 (221/9). Here are further details.

Stats 24th fifty-plus score for Beth Mooney in WODIs Mooney, who completed her century off 110 balls, scored 119 before perishing. Playing her 87th WODI, Mooney has raced to 2,907 runs. She averages 50.12 with her strike rate being in excess of 88. From 80 innings, she now owns 5 hundreds and 19 fifties. She also went past 300 fours in Women's ODIs during her stay at the crease. She owns 307 fours.

Do you know? Maiden century for Mooney at the Women's World Cup This was Mooney's maiden century at the Women's World Cup. Playing her 19th World Cup clash, Mooney has raced to 683 runs at 52.53. Apart from a hundred, she owns 4 fifties (SR: 86.45).

Knock Mooney stands tall alongside King to help Australia recover Mooney walked in when Australia were 30/2. After adding 25 runs alongside Ellyse Perry, Mooney witnessed her side lose wickets as they got reduced to 76/7 in the 22nd over. The fightback started with a 39-run stand alongside Kim Garth. Thereafter, a 106-run stand followed suit for the ninth wicket alongside Alana King (51*). Mooney's 114-ball knock had 11 fours.

Information Mooney averages 77.60 versus Pakistan As per ESPNcricinfo, in nine WODIs against Pakistan, Mooney has scored 388 runs at a stunning 77.60. This was her 2nd hundred against Pakistan (50s: 1). She has struck at 103.46.