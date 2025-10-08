Harry Kane a doubt for England's Wales friendly: Here's why

England captain Harry Kane is a major doubt for the friendly against Wales on Thursday. The Bayern Munich striker is nursing an ankle injury and did not train with Thomas Tuchel 's squad on Wednesday. Instead, he was seen following his own routine indoors with Bayer Leverkusen center-back Jarell Quansah, as per a report in Sky Sports News. Here are further details on the same.

Match details Kane hobbled off in Bayern's last match Despite his injury, Kane has been in stellar form for Bayern Munich. He scored his 18th goal in just 10 matches last Saturday as Bayern beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0. However, the England captain hobbled off with five minutes remaining after the match. He later assured that he "should be fine" and would still join up with the England squad.

Team adjustments Who can replace Kane? Kane is England's all-time record goalscorer with 74 goals in 109 appearances. However, his injury has left Tuchel with the task of finding a replacement. The possible candidates are Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford, Jarrod Bowen, and Anthony Gordon who has also played up front for Newcastle. Aston Villa's Watkins is the likely candidate to get the nod as he is an outright striker.