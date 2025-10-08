West Indies' Test decline akin to 'cancer': Daren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has made a stark comparison between the decline of his Test side and "cancer" that has been developing over a long period. Speaking about the state of West Indies cricket ahead of the second match against India in Delhi, Sammy said that role models in the shortest format are readily available for younger players. However, he also noted that they can only work with what resources they have at their disposal.

Candid remarks Deep-rooted issues in West Indies cricket West Indies lost the first of the two-match Test series in India by an innings and 140 runs. Ahead of the 2nd Test, Sammy didn't shy away from speaking about the struggles of West Indies cricket, especially in the Test format. He said, "I know now I'm under the microscope. I'm in the middle, and we're open to criticism." However, he also stressed that these problems didn't begin two years ago; they are rooted deep in their system.

Metaphorical comparison Cancer analogy for West Indies cricket struggles Sammy likened the issues plaguing West Indies cricket to "cancer that's already in the system." He said, "If you don't get cancer, you know what happens. Our problems don't lie on the surface. It's rooted deep into our system." Sammy also spoke about the financial struggles faced by West Indies cricket. He said, "The difference between the different teams, the top 3-4 teams in the world versus the bottom four. We've been struggling with finances for a long time."

Missed chances Missed commercial opportunities for West Indies Sammy also lamented that when West Indies were the best side in the world, they couldn't capitalize on commercial benefits like India did. He said, "We're playing five Test matches, four months in one place, entertaining the world." He added that owing to a lack of management and other factors over the years, they are in dire need of financial resources to help them grow.