Bangladesh batters with 50-plus scores in WODI World Cup

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary played a rescuing knock against England in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Guwahati. Mostary's valiant half-century helped Bangladesh post 178 runs. She shone when Bangladesh were staring at a lower-order collapse at 85/4. However, her effort wasn't enough as the team was bowled out before losing. Here are the Bangladesh batters with 50-plus scores in WODI World Cups.

#1 Fargana Hoque: 71 vs Pakistan, Hamilton, 2022 According to ESPNcricinfo, Fargana Hoque has the highest individual score for Bangladesh in Women's ODI World Cup history. She slammed a fine 71 as Bangladesh upset Pakistan in the 2022 edition in Hamilton. Hoque's 115-ball effort helped Bangladesh post 234/7 in 50 overs. The Women in Green were later restricted to 225/9. Hoque scored 5 fours in her match-winning knock.

#2 Sobhana Mostary: 60 vs England, Guwahati, 2025 In the aforementioned Guwahati WODI, Sobhana Mostary scripted history with a 60-run knock against England. She is now the only other Bangladesh batter to have scored 60-plus runs in a Women's ODI World Cup match. She slammed a 108-ball 60 (8 fours). According to ESPNcricinfo, Mostary recorded her maiden half-century in WODI cricket. She made her debut in the format in 2018.