WODI World Cup: Can South Africa challenge unbeaten India?
What's the story
After winning two successive matches, India are set to face South Africa in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Despite a top-order failure, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches. Meanwhile, South Africa began their campaign with a defeat to England. They bounced back by beating New Zealand.
Details
Pitch report, conditions, and streaming
The pitch at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium offers assistance to batters. Spinners will be in action throughout the match. According to AccuWeather, the match could be played under overcast and humid conditions. Occasional afternoon rain is also predicted in the city. The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network, while JioHotstar will provide the live streaming.
Information
Head-to-head record
According to ESPNcricinfo, India and South Africa have squared off in 33 WODIs so far. India have the upper hand with a 20-12 win-loss record over South Africa. The remaining encounter was abandoned.
Combination
India continue to bank on bowlers
India's top batters, including Smriti Mandhana, are yet to fire in the tournament. Despite the batting woes, India's bowling unit has been consistent. The likes of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, and Kranti Gaud have fared well. Meanwhile, South Africa will bank on the form of Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Anneke Bosch will be expected to contribute against India.
Probable XIs
A look at Probable XIs
India (Probable XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, and Renuka Singh Thakur. South Africa (Probable XI): Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Performers
Players in spotlight
Smriti Mandhana, who has faltered so far, has 906 runs at an incredible average of 53.29 against SA in WODIs. She requires 41 more to complete 1,000 runs in WODIs this year. No woman has achieved this feat in a calendar year. Despite failing in two matches, Wolvaardt still averages 51.73 in the Women's World Cup. All eyes will be on Kranti Goud, who took three wickets for just 20 runs against Pakistan.