WODI World Cup: Can South Africa challenge unbeaten India?

After winning two successive matches, India are set to face South Africa in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Despite a top-order failure, the Harmanpreet Kaur -led side beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches. Meanwhile, South Africa began their campaign with a defeat to England. They bounced back by beating New Zealand.

Details Pitch report, conditions, and streaming The pitch at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium offers assistance to batters. Spinners will be in action throughout the match. According to AccuWeather, the match could be played under overcast and humid conditions. Occasional afternoon rain is also predicted in the city. The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network, while JioHotstar will provide the live streaming.

Information Head-to-head record According to ESPNcricinfo, India and South Africa have squared off in 33 WODIs so far. India have the upper hand with a 20-12 win-loss record over South Africa. The remaining encounter was abandoned.

Combination India continue to bank on bowlers India's top batters, including Smriti Mandhana, are yet to fire in the tournament. Despite the batting woes, India's bowling unit has been consistent. The likes of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, and Kranti Gaud have fared well. Meanwhile, South Africa will bank on the form of Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Anneke Bosch will be expected to contribute against India.

Probable XIs A look at Probable XIs India (Probable XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, and Renuka Singh Thakur. South Africa (Probable XI): Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.