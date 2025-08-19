Decoding the stats of Shubman Gill in T20 cricket

Shubman Gill was named vice-captain of India 's T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup next month. He replaced Axar Patel in the role. Despite reports claiming that Gill could miss out on selection, the selectors backed him. The Indian Test team skipper is part of a 15-member Asia Cup team, selected by the committee on Tuesday. Notably, Gill will next be seen leading North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy clash. Here are further details.

Selection insights Gill's leadership skills and form in England Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, emphasized Gill's leadership skills and his impressive form in England. "We obviously see some leadership qualities in him, and his form in England was what we were hoping for," Agarkar said. He added that Gill exceeded their expectations under pressure as captain. With Gill returning, India could field him atop the batting line-up alongside Abhishek Sharma for the Asia Cup.

Career trajectory Gill's previous vice-captaincy and return to T20Is Gill was vice-captain in his last T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2024 but missed out on subsequent series as India prioritized his Test and ODI appearances. Axar Patel was named vice-captain for home T20Is against England in January. Gill's return to the format comes after his contributions to India's Champions Trophy victory earlier this year and a record-breaking run as a batter during the five-Test series in England.

Stats 6 tons and 32 fifties for Gill in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, in 161 T20 matches, Gill has amassed 5,121 runs at 37.93. His strike rate is 138.89. In addition to six tons, the batter has hammered 32 fifties. He has hit 500 fours and 167 sixes in T20s. Notably, 578 of his runs have come in T20Is for India from 21 matches at 30.42. He has one ton and 3 fifties.