Why did Rishabh Pant miss out on Asia Cup? Details
What's the story
India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was not selected in India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Pant, who suffered a fractured foot on the opening day of the fourth Test against England, was forced to return home as he missed the fifth Test as well. Notably, apart from missing the Asia Cup, Pant will also miss the upcoming home Test series against West Indies. Here's more.
Performance review
Pant's T20I absence opens door for Samson
His absence leaves Sanju Samson as India's primary wicketkeeper for the tournament, with Jitesh Sharma as his deputy. Even before his injury, Pant was not a part of India's T20 plans with Samson being the number 1 pick. Pant last played a T20 international against Sri Lanka in July 2024 at Pallekele. His absence has only further cemented Samson's role behind the stumps.
Squad dynamics
Samson, Jitesh offer contrasting options
In the Asia Cup squad, Samson and Jitesh offer contrasting options. While Samson has opened with Abhishek Sharma in some instances, the return of vice-captain Shubman Gill could push him down the order. If that happens, Jitesh's power-hitting skills in the middle and lower order could come into play. The final decision on who takes the gloves will depend on how management plans its batting combinations.
Information
Here's India's Asia Cup squad
India's squad: 1 Suryakumar Yadav (captain), 2 Shubman Gill (vc), 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Arshdeep Singh, 5 Abhishek Sharma, 6 Tilak Varma, 7 Shivam Dube , 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jitesh Sharma, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy , 12 Kuldeep Yadav, 13 Harshit Rana, 14 Rinku Singh, 15 Sanju Samson.