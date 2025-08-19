Why did Rishabh Pant miss out on Asia Cup? Details

His absence leaves Sanju Samson as India's primary wicketkeeper for the tournament, with Jitesh Sharma as his deputy. Even before his injury, Pant was not a part of India's T20 plans with Samson being the number 1 pick. Pant last played a T20 international against Sri Lanka in July 2024 at Pallekele. His absence has only further cemented Samson 's role behind the stumps.

Squad dynamics

Samson, Jitesh offer contrasting options

In the Asia Cup squad, Samson and Jitesh offer contrasting options. While Samson has opened with Abhishek Sharma in some instances, the return of vice-captain Shubman Gill could push him down the order. If that happens, Jitesh's power-hitting skills in the middle and lower order could come into play. The final decision on who takes the gloves will depend on how management plans its batting combinations.