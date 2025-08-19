Sam Konstas gears up for crucial phase ahead of Ashes

Australian cricketer Sam Konstas is gearing up for a crucial phase in his career. He will be heading to India with Australia A next month, before a vital month of Sheffield Shield cricket. This period will play a major role in deciding his short-term Test prospects for The Ashes series. Despite a tough West Indies series where he scored just 50 runs in six innings, Konstas is determined to focus on his game and trust his inner circle's advice. Here's more.

Game plan Konstas focuses on upcoming Australia A tour of India Konstas has rejoined training with New South Wales after a break post the West Indies tour. He will be playing in the four-day leg of Australia A's India tour next month. While runs would help his short-term ambitions, Konstas knows that what he does in the early rounds of Sheffield Shield in October will be most important for his future selection prospects. "It's massive, it's going to be a big four games and I expect that," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Mental focus Konstas emphasizes process over outcome in upcoming games Konstas emphasized the importance of being process-driven in his upcoming games. He said, "But for me, [it's about] just being in the present moment, don't get too fixated about the outcome and just be very process-driven in those games." He also stressed on adopting the right mindset, training hard and having honest conversations with trusted people when needed. This approach is key for him as he prepares for these crucial matches ahead of Ashes series.

Learning curve Konstas still learning about his game at top level Despite being picked for Australia after just 11 first-class matches, Konstas has been doing a lot of his developing at the top level. He is still learning about his game and figuring out what works in different conditions. "I'm still learning about my game and finding what works in different conditions," he said, adding that understanding when to soak up pressure or attack is key.

Information Konstas was poor in Test series versus WI Konstas scored 3 and 5 in the first Test against West Indies in Bridgetown. Thereafter, he bagged knocks worth 25 and 0 in the 2nd Test at St George's. In the 3rd and final Test, he scored 17 & 0 in Kingston.