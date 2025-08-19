Records made by Iga Swiatek with maiden Cincinnati Open title

Iga Swiatek clinched her maiden Cincinnati Open title on Tuesday, defeating seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. The win marked Swiatek's 11th WTA 1000 title and 24th overall. The victory comes just a month after her Wimbledon win and makes her the first Polish player to win a singles title at this event in the Open era. Swiatek won a hard-fought contest 7-5, 6-4. Here we decode the records made by Swiatek.

Number 2 Swiatek rises to number 2 in WTA Rankings Swiatek made a remarkable comeback in the WTA Rankings, climbing back to No. 2 this week. The Polish tennis star had dropped to No. 8 just two months ago after a title-less and final-less year-long streak. However, she has since won two titles - Wimbledon and Cincinnati - marking her first hard-court WTA 1000 title since Indian Wells last year. As per WTA, the Pole has displaced Coco Gauff, who now sits at No. 3.

Information H2H record: Swiatek vs Paolini Swiatek has raced to a 6-0 win-loss record over Paolini on the WTA Tour. Before this victory in Cincinnati, Swiatek met Paolini at the 2025 Bad Homburg semis this year, winning 6-1, 6-3.

Opta stats Swiatek dominates the scenes against WTA Top 10 players With wins over Elena Rybakina and Paolini, Swiatek has claimed multiple WTA top 10 wins at a single event for the first time since Roland Garros in 2024. Swiatek has now won 52 of her 75 matches vs WTA top 10 players - since 1990. Only Monica Seles (61) and Steffi Graf (53) have claimed more wins from their first 75 against WTA top 10 opponents.