Iga Swiatek returns to No. 2 in WTA Rankings

Swiatek's recent victories have not only improved her ranking but also affected the US Open seedings. As per WTA, the Pole has displaced Coco Gauff , who now sits at No. 3. Swiatek owns 7,933 points and is behind Aryna Sabalenka, who has 11,225 points under her belt. Gauff with 7,874 points is third behind Sabalenka and Swiatek.

Player progress

Other notable moves in the rankings

Cincinnati Open finalist Jasmine Paolini has climbed one spot to No. 8 after reaching her second WTA 1000 final of the year. Former World No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova has jumped 10 places to No. 26 after a strong performance in Cincinnati where she reached her third career WTA 1000 semifinal. Two-time major champion Barbora Krejcikova also made a big jump up the rankings after winning three matches in a single tournament for the first time since the Paris Olympics last year, reaching the last-16 at Cincinnati.