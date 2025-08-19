Iga Swiatek returns to No. 2 in WTA Rankings
What's the story
Iga Swiatek has made a remarkable comeback in the WTA Rankings, climbing back to No. 2 this week. The Polish tennis star had dropped to No. 8 just two months ago after a title-less and final-less year-long streak. However, she has since won two titles - Wimbledon and Cincinnati - marking her first hard-court WTA 1000 title since Indian Wells last year. Here's more.`
Ranking shift
Swiatek's displaces Gauff and is behind Sabalenka
Swiatek's recent victories have not only improved her ranking but also affected the US Open seedings. As per WTA, the Pole has displaced Coco Gauff, who now sits at No. 3. Swiatek owns 7,933 points and is behind Aryna Sabalenka, who has 11,225 points under her belt. Gauff with 7,874 points is third behind Sabalenka and Swiatek.
Player progress
Other notable moves in the rankings
Cincinnati Open finalist Jasmine Paolini has climbed one spot to No. 8 after reaching her second WTA 1000 final of the year. Former World No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova has jumped 10 places to No. 26 after a strong performance in Cincinnati where she reached her third career WTA 1000 semifinal. Two-time major champion Barbora Krejcikova also made a big jump up the rankings after winning three matches in a single tournament for the first time since the Paris Olympics last year, reaching the last-16 at Cincinnati.
Top 10
Here are the Top 10 in WTA Rankings
Aryna Sabalenka - 11,225 points Iga Swiatek - 7,933 points Coco Gauff - 7,874 points Jessica Pegula- 4,903 points Mirra Andreeva - 4,733 points Madison Keys - 4.699 points Qinwen Zheng - 4,433 points Jasmine Paolini - 4,116 points Amanda Anisimova - 3,869 points Elena Rybakina - 3,663 points