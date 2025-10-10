'Bigg Boss 19': Contestants vote for unfit captaincy candidates

The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will witness a fiery captaincy task, with contestants voting for two individuals they believe are unfit to be the next captain. In the promo, Nehal Chudasama and Tanya Mittal were seen having a heated argument over their choices. Chudasama named Shehbaz Badesha and Mittal as unsuitable for leadership roles.

Chudasama's reasoning Chudasama, Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur get into an argument Chudasama explained her decision, saying, "Shehbaz lacks leadership quality, and Tanya isn't suitable for it." Mittal retaliated by voting out Chudasama and Ashnoor Kaur. She said, "Nehal, mai chahu bhi toh use pasand nahi kar pa rahi hu aur Ashnoor, wo Abhishek ke captaincy me captain ban chuki hai," which provoked a fiery response from Kaur. "That is a very lame reason," she replied.

Twitter Post See the promo here Strategy, planning aur politics ka perfect mix, captaincy ke liye gharwaalon ka battle shuru! 💥



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyfpic.twitter.com/90mCWlCFbD — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 9, 2025

Task details Chudasama accused Neelam Giri of cheating in 1st round In the recent episode, Bigg Boss revealed that this week's captaincy task would exclude past captains Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt. Their portraits were used as puzzles for the participating contestants. The first round saw Chudasama and Neelam Giri competing against each other. A dispute erupted when Chudasama accused Giri of cheating and destroyed her puzzles.