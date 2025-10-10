'Bigg Boss 19': Contestants vote for unfit captaincy candidates
The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will witness a fiery captaincy task, with contestants voting for two individuals they believe are unfit to be the next captain. In the promo, Nehal Chudasama and Tanya Mittal were seen having a heated argument over their choices. Chudasama named Shehbaz Badesha and Mittal as unsuitable for leadership roles.
Chudasama explained her decision, saying, "Shehbaz lacks leadership quality, and Tanya isn't suitable for it." Mittal retaliated by voting out Chudasama and Ashnoor Kaur. She said, "Nehal, mai chahu bhi toh use pasand nahi kar pa rahi hu aur Ashnoor, wo Abhishek ke captaincy me captain ban chuki hai," which provoked a fiery response from Kaur. "That is a very lame reason," she replied.
Chudasama accused Neelam Giri of cheating in 1st round
In the recent episode, Bigg Boss revealed that this week's captaincy task would exclude past captains Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt. Their portraits were used as puzzles for the participating contestants. The first round saw Chudasama and Neelam Giri competing against each other. A dispute erupted when Chudasama accused Giri of cheating and destroyed her puzzles.
Despite the altercation, Chudasama won the first round. The second round featured Kaur and Gaurav Khanna, which was won by the former. In the third round, Mridul Tiwari and Badesha faced off, with Badesha winning. The final round was between Mittal and Malti Chahar, with the former eventually winning.