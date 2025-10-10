Shah Bano's daughter sends legal notice to 'Haq' makers, CBFC 

A legal dispute has erupted between the makers of Haq and the daughter of the late Shah Bano Begum, Siddiqua Begum. She has sent a notice to the filmmakers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding a stay on the movie's release, promotion, and screenings. The notice claims that Haq depicts Shah Bano's life without her legal heirs' consent. Haq stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi .

Legal claims Notice sent to multiple parties The notice, sent by advocate Tousif Z Warsi on behalf of Begum, has been addressed to Haq director Suparn Verma, Junglee Pictures, Baweja Studios, and the CBFC. It alleges that Haq portrays Shah Bano's personal life without her or her family's permission. The notice describes this as "unauthorized use, distortion and commercialization of private life events," violating Indian law.

Legal references Legal precedents cited in notice The notice cites several legal precedents, including the Supreme Court's 2017 judgment in Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India, which recognizes the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. It also refers to a 2003 Delhi High Court ruling in ICC Development (International) Ltd. v. Arvee Enterprises that prohibits commercial exploitation of a person's likeness or life story without permission.

Potential defamation Depiction could tarnish Bano's image The notice warns that any depiction that could "tarnish the image, moral character or societal perception" of Shah Bano or her family could amount to defamation. The filmmakers are also reminded of provisions under the Copyright Act, 1957, which grant moral rights to authors and their heirs. The CBFC's guidelines against invasion of privacy and derogatory portrayal have also been cited in support of the notice.