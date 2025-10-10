Karisma's kids call Priya Sachdev 'Cinderella's stepmother' amid inheritance war

The ongoing legal battle over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur 's estate has taken a new turn. During a Delhi High Court hearing on Thursday, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor 's children Kiaan and Samaira, accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of being in a "tearing hurry" to take control of the estate. He likened her actions to those of "Cinderella's stepmother," suggesting she was trying to limit his clients' inheritance.

Will authenticity Will was forged, modified: Jethmalani claims Jethmalani also raised questions about the authenticity of Kapur's will, alleging it was forged. He claimed the will was modified on March 21 when Kapur was out of town. "His digital footprints are missing, replaced by those of the conspirators, including Priya Kapur," he said. "It is a serious crime under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes life imprisonment for forgery of a will."

Additional allegations Executor's role also questioned Jethmalani also raised concerns about the role of Shradha Suri Marwah, the will's executor. He alleged that "the person executing the assets was not the executor but Priya herself." Two witnesses to the will were later appointed to companies linked to the estate, a pattern he called "ominously convenient" and indicative of forgery. Neither witness has filed an affidavit validating the will, further raising doubts about its authenticity.