Who is Mahieka Sharma? Model linked to cricketer Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was recently seen at the Mumbai airport with model Mahieka Sharma , sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. The two were spotted walking through the terminal in the early hours of Friday (October 10). While neither has confirmed their relationship, this public sighting has fueled speculation among fans.

Model's profile Who is Sharma? Sharma, 24, has reportedly carved a niche for herself in the fashion and entertainment worlds. She completed her schooling at the Navy Children School in New Delhi from 2014 to 2018. Interestingly, she got a perfect 10 CGPA in her 10th boards. She also allegedly holds a psychology degree from a university in Maryland, USA.

Career highlights Career in fashion and entertainment Sharma has appeared in several music videos, short films, and ad campaigns. She has worked with brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. She has also walked the ramp for leading designers such as Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Amit Aggarwal, and Ritu Kumar. With over 51.8K followers on Instagram, Sharma often shares glimpses from her shoots and travels.