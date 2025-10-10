'Rambo' on OTT: When, where to watch Tamil sports drama

Cast and crew of 'Rambo'

You can catch Rambo exclusively on Sun NXT with an active subscription.

This marks Muthaiah's first team-up with Arulnithi, and the movie also features Tanya Ravichandran, VTV Ganesh, and Abhirami.

With music by Ghibran and cinematography by RD Rajasekar, it promises some solid action and a new vibe for both the director and lead actor.