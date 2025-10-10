Next Article
'Rambo' on OTT: When, where to watch Tamil sports drama
Entertainment
Arulnithi stars as a determined kickboxer in Rambo, a fresh Tamil sports drama now streaming on Sun NXT.
Directed by M Muthaiah—who's switching things up from his usual rural stories—this film dives into the world of intense training and high-energy matches.
Cast and crew of 'Rambo'
You can catch Rambo exclusively on Sun NXT with an active subscription.
This marks Muthaiah's first team-up with Arulnithi, and the movie also features Tanya Ravichandran, VTV Ganesh, and Abhirami.
With music by Ghibran and cinematography by RD Rajasekar, it promises some solid action and a new vibe for both the director and lead actor.