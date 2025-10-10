'Haq' sued by Shah Bano's daughter for defamation Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

The makers of the upcoming film Haq have been hit with a legal notice from Siddiqua Begum, daughter of the late Shah Bano Begum.

She claims the movie uses her mother's life story without permission and is demanding the release be stopped, citing defamation and violation of Shah Bano's personal rights.