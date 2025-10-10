'Haq' sued by Shah Bano's daughter for defamation
The makers of the upcoming film Haq have been hit with a legal notice from Siddiqua Begum, daughter of the late Shah Bano Begum.
She claims the movie uses her mother's life story without permission and is demanding the release be stopped, citing defamation and violation of Shah Bano's personal rights.
Family demands filmmakers share 'Haq's storyline
Represented by lawyer Tousif Z Warsi, Begum insists the filmmakers share Haq's full storyline with Shah Bano's family and get their written consent before moving ahead.
Warsi says the family is worried about how Shah Bano's life will be shown and wants to protect her legacy.
More about 'Haq'
Set to release on November 7, 2025, Haq stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam.
The film is based on Shah Bano's historic legal fight for maintenance after divorce, highlighting her stand for equal rights and justice under Muslim personal law.