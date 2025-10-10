Tamil star Trisha to marry Chandigarh businessman? What we know

Trisha Krishnan, the celebrated South Indian actor, is reportedly set to marry a businessman from Chandigarh. If a report by Saisat is to be believed, her parents have given their nod to the match. The two families have known each other for several years, further fueling these rumors. Although details about the groom remain scarce, this development marks an exciting new chapter in Krishnan's personal life after a successful career in Tamil and Telugu cinema .

Marriage perspective Her views on marriage Krishnan, who has always been private about her personal life, recently spoke about her views on marriage. She said she would marry if she found the right person, but feels the timing isn't right yet. This sentiment is relatable to many who struggle with balancing personal desires with timing. Her parents have not commented on these ongoing wedding rumors yet.

Past relationship Past relationships and speculations In 2015, Krishnan got engaged to businessman Varun Manian but they called it off later. The split was reportedly due to disagreements over whether she would continue acting after marriage. She chose her own path and ended the engagement. Meanwhile, she has often been linked to her long-time co-star Vijay, with whom she starred in many hit movies in the 2000s. However, both actors have denied any romantic involvement, insisting they are just good friends.