Netflix announces 'Stranger Things' S05 world press tour

The world press tour will see the cast and crew of Stranger Things visiting these cities to promote the show. The ensemble cast includes David Harbour , Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown , Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink. Linda Hamilton from Terminator fame is also joining the final season as Dr. Kay.

CODE RED! One last adventure is about to begin. From fan events to bike rides, Stranger Things is taking over: Lucca, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Paris, Istanbul, Tokyo, São Paulo, Toronto, New York, and more. pic.twitter.com/OEuLkk2f3V

Season finale

Final season's budget and release date

The fifth season of Stranger Things is reportedly the most expensive yet, with each episode costing around $50-60 million per Puck News. The episodes are going to be released in three parts. The first four episodes will premiere on November 26, followed by three more on Christmas and the final episode on New Year's Eve.