Netflix announces 'Stranger Things' S05 world press tour
What's the story
Netflix is gearing up for the final season of Stranger Things with a grand world press tour. The tour will cover cities like Lucca, London, Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris, Istanbul, Tokyo, São Paulo, and Toronto. The streaming giant announced this on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "CODE RED! One last adventure is about to begin."
Global promotion
Cast and crew attending the tour
The world press tour will see the cast and crew of Stranger Things visiting these cities to promote the show. The ensemble cast includes David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink. Linda Hamilton from Terminator fame is also joining the final season as Dr. Kay.
Twitter Post
'From fan events to bike rides...'
CODE RED! One last adventure is about to begin.— Netflix (@netflix) October 9, 2025
From fan events to bike rides, Stranger Things is taking over: Lucca, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Paris, Istanbul, Tokyo, São Paulo, Toronto, New York, and more. pic.twitter.com/OEuLkk2f3V
Season finale
Final season's budget and release date
The fifth season of Stranger Things is reportedly the most expensive yet, with each episode costing around $50-60 million per Puck News. The episodes are going to be released in three parts. The first four episodes will premiere on November 26, followed by three more on Christmas and the final episode on New Year's Eve.