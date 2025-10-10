Next Article
'Kishkindhapuri' OTT release date announced
Entertainment
If you missed Kishkindhapuri in theaters last month, good news: this psychological horror film is dropping on Zee5 on October 19.
Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, it's been getting praise for its spooky haunted house storyline and solid jump scares.
More about film and its cast ensemble
Directed by Koushik Pegallapati and made on a ₹25 crore budget, the film also features Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyenger, Hyper Aadi, Sudarshan, and Makrand Deshpande.
Plus, Zee Telugu has picked up the satellite rights, so you'll be seeing it on TV soon too.