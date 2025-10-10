Bobby Deol credits Salman Khan for giving him 2nd chance

Bobby Deol credits Salman Khan for giving his career a second chance, saying that Salman gave him an opportunity in Race 3, which led to more work, like Housefull 4. After a lull in his career, Deol calls Race 3 his big turning point.

Deol on why he feels indebted to Khan Even though critics weren't kind, he felt Khan's star power brought him back into the spotlight and opened doors for more roles.

'Race 3' opened doors for more roles Despite all the criticism, Race 3 was a box office hit, making over ₹1.79 billion in India and about ₹3.03 billion worldwide.

Since then, Deol's landed more roles, including Housefull 4 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.