'Summer I Turned Pretty' becomes most-watched show by young women!

The third season of Amazon Prime Video 's The Summer I Turned Pretty has set new viewership records. According to The Wrap, it is the most-watched TV season among women aged 18 to 34 in the history of Prime Video. The show's viewership increased by a staggering 65% compared to Season 2. In just its first 70 days, the series reportedly amassed an impressive 70 million viewers!

Global reach 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' was a global phenomenon The Summer I Turned Pretty was a global sensation, reigning as the number one title on Prime Video in 140 countries. The coming-of-age drama's audience was predominantly international, with 60% of viewers hailing from countries such as the UK, Germany, and Brazil. This widespread appeal underscores the show's universal themes and storytelling prowess.

Social media impact The show dominated social media, too! The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty also made waves on social media. It generated a staggering 915 million social engagements, 48 billion impressions, and 2.8 billion views. The romance drama's engagement was reportedly 2.5 times higher than other Prime Video titles and it was the second most talked-about series with 4.3 million mentions, just behind Hazin Hotel at 7.7 million mentions!

Music impact Its soundtrack artists also benefited from the show's success The show's influence extended to the music industry, with a significant increase in streaming and sales for artists featured on its soundtrack. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande were among those who saw a massive boost, with streaming numbers reportedly increasing by 4,500% and sales skyrocketing by 41,200%. This unprecedented success highlights the series' cultural impact beyond just viewership numbers.