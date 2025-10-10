Next Article
Trisha to marry businessman, 10 years after Varun Manian split
Entertainment
Trisha Krishnan, a big name in South Indian films, is reportedly set to marry a businessman from Chandigarh, with both families on board.
This comes nearly a decade after her 2015 engagement to Varun Manian, which ended due to career priorities.
Trisha's low-key approach to personal life
Trisha has always kept her personal life low-key, saying she's open to marriage if she meets the right person, but isn't in a rush to settle down.
On the professional front, she's often linked to co-star Vijay, though both have said they're just friends.
Meanwhile, Trisha continues to shine in Tamil and Telugu cinema, keeping fans excited about what's next.