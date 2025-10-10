'Demon Slayer,' Paul Thomas Anderson's film land IMDb Top 250 Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Big news for movie fans: "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle" and Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" have both landed spots in IMDb's Top 250.

"Infinity Castle" is rocking an 8.5/10 rating, while "One Battle After Another" is close behind at 8.3/10—proof that audiences are loving these films.