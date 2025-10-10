Next Article
'Demon Slayer,' Paul Thomas Anderson's film land IMDb Top 250
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle" and Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" have both landed spots in IMDb's Top 250.
"Infinity Castle" is rocking an 8.5/10 rating, while "One Battle After Another" is close behind at 8.3/10—proof that audiences are loving these films.
Both films are box office hits
"Infinity Castle" has become Japan's 10th highest-grossing film ever and is the country's top earner of the year, even beating out "Detective Conan: The One-Eyed Flashback."
Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio's "One Battle After Another" continues to perform strongly at the global box office.