Venkat Prabhu-Sivakarthikeyan collaboration set to begin in early 2026
Entertainment
Director Venkat Prabhu is gearing up for his next big project with Sivakarthikeyan, with cameras set to roll in December 2025 or January 2026.
Prabhu shared that "pre-production work is rapidly happening right now," hinting at a fresh approach for this collaboration.
Other projects in the pipeline for Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan isn't slowing down—he's also working on a film with Cibi Chakravarthy, likely filming around the same time.
Earlier this year, he starred in the action thriller Madharaasi, playing a character with Fregouli syndrome.
Up next, he'll appear in the period political drama Parasakthi, hitting screens on January 14, 2026.