Venkat Prabhu-Sivakarthikeyan collaboration set to begin in early 2026

Other projects in the pipeline for Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan isn't slowing down—he's also working on a film with Cibi Chakravarthy, likely filming around the same time.

Earlier this year, he starred in the action thriller Madharaasi, playing a character with Fregouli syndrome.

Up next, he'll appear in the period political drama Parasakthi, hitting screens on January 14, 2026.