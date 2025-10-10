'Storm': Hrithik Roshan's first production series lands on Prime

Prime Video has announced a new original drama series Storm (working title), which will be produced by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his banner HRX Films. This marks Roshan's debut as a producer in the streaming space. The show, set against Mumbai's vibrant backdrop, is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh with a story by Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das.

Cast details 'Storm' to feature women protagonists The upcoming series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. The high-stakes thriller drama will explore powerful women protagonists and a gripping story. "The development process of this series has been remarkably rewarding," said Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of APAC & MENA at Prime Video.

Producer's statement Here's what Roshan said about the series Roshan said, "Storm presented me with the perfect opportunity to make my debut as a producer in the streaming space, and Prime Video, with its proven record of bringing exceptional stories to life, was an instinctive choice." "What drew me to Storm was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors."