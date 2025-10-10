Adani to address Whistling Woods International's Celebrate Cinema 2025 festival

An insider told Bollywood Hungama that Adani's session is titled "When Art Becomes Soft Power Of A Nation." The address will focus on how cinema can be a powerful medium in defining India's creative presence globally. The source added, "Through his speech, he aims to inspire the youth and also the creative fraternity."

Attendees

Who all will be present during the session?

The source further revealed that Adani's session will be attended by actor Kartik Aaryan, director Rajkumar Hirani, producer Mahaveer Jain, and Ghai. "Their presence will add a lot to the theme of the session," the source said. "Kartik delivered an inspirational saga Chandu Champion (2024), which has had a positive influence on the youth." "As for Mr. Hirani, each and every film of his has entertained as well as enlightened."