Why was Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track dismissed?

A federal judge dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed by Canadian rapper Drake against his record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), on Thursday (US time). The lawsuit was over Kendrick Lamar 's diss track Not Like Us, in which he accused Drake of being a "certified pedophile." The court ruled that the song was an expression of opinion and not an assertion of facts, thus not subject to defamation claims.

Legal proceedings Drake plans to appeal the ruling Drake's spokesperson told CNN that they plan to appeal the ruling. The spokesperson said, "We intend to appeal today's ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it." UMG has called the lawsuit "frivolous" and "illogical," stating it was an affront to all artists and their creative expression. The record label expressed satisfaction with the court's dismissal and looked forward to continuing its work with Drake.

Court's decision Judge's take on diss tracks The judge, Jeannette Vargas, emphasized the context of a heated rap battle in her 38-page ruling. She wrote, "The average listener is not under the impression that a diss track is the product of a thoughtful or disinterested investigation, conveying to the public fact-checked verifiable content." The song was part of an ongoing feud between Drake and Lamar that included personal insults and unverified accusations.