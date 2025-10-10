Why was Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track dismissed?
What's the story
A federal judge dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed by Canadian rapper Drake against his record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), on Thursday (US time). The lawsuit was over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, in which he accused Drake of being a "certified pedophile." The court ruled that the song was an expression of opinion and not an assertion of facts, thus not subject to defamation claims.
Legal proceedings
Drake plans to appeal the ruling
Drake's spokesperson told CNN that they plan to appeal the ruling. The spokesperson said, "We intend to appeal today's ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it." UMG has called the lawsuit "frivolous" and "illogical," stating it was an affront to all artists and their creative expression. The record label expressed satisfaction with the court's dismissal and looked forward to continuing its work with Drake.
Court's decision
Judge's take on diss tracks
The judge, Jeannette Vargas, emphasized the context of a heated rap battle in her 38-page ruling. She wrote, "The average listener is not under the impression that a diss track is the product of a thoughtful or disinterested investigation, conveying to the public fact-checked verifiable content." The song was part of an ongoing feud between Drake and Lamar that included personal insults and unverified accusations.
Song success
'Not Like Us' has won multiple Grammy Awards
Released in May 2024, Not Like Us has become the biggest hit of Lamar's career. It won five Grammys and was one of the most talked-about moments of his Super Bowl halftime show in February. While Drake didn't name Lamar in the suit, his allegations were against UMG, the management responsible for both artists. He accused the label of defamation for "allowing the song to be published and promoted," saying it spread a "false and malicious narrative."