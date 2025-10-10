How did Saif get an unplanned tattoo of Kareena's name?

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan 's love story began on a movie set, but it was also marked by an unplanned tattoo. Recently, during an appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Khan revealed that he never intended to get Kapoor Khan's name tattooed. He recounted how it happened and what he originally wanted for his tattoo.

Tattoo tale 'That was a bit reckless...' During the show, Akshay Kumar revealed, "There was an astrologer who predicted his marriage to Kareena, and she (Khanna) was also there to see it." To this, Khanna added, "We were all there when this was going on, and you went ahead and got her name tattooed on your arm. That was a bit reckless." Khan then revealed the real story behind the tattoo.

Tattoo story 'I actually wanted something subtle on my shoulder' Khan said, "I was pretty sure that this is it, in that sense. See, I wanted a tattoo, and I decided that I am going to get one on my shoulder." "I was wondering what I should get, and I was talking to her about it." "Before I knew it, I had gotten a tattoo of her full name on my arm. I actually wanted something subtle on my shoulder."