Hrithik Roshan to produce web series 'Storm' for Prime Video
Hrithik Roshan is stepping into the world of web series as a producer with "Storm" (working title), his first-ever digital project for Prime Video.
Directed by Ajitpal Singh and set in Mumbai, the show features a strong cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.
The story centers on powerful women leads and is produced under Roshan's HRX Films banner with Eshaan Roshan.
Roshan's new venture into content creation
This marks a big move for Roshan as he gets hands-on with content creation, aiming to bring fresh stories and diverse talent to streaming.
Prime Video described the collaboration as "a significant milestone that exemplifies our dedication to excellence in storytelling," and with its focus on high-stakes narratives and women protagonists, "Storm" could offer something new for viewers looking for bold, relatable content.