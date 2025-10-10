Jack Black-Jason Momoa's 'Minecraft' sequel locks July 2027 release

Jared Hess, who directed the first film, will return to helm Minecraft 2. He will also co-write the screenplay with Chris Galletta. The sequel's production team includes Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Olafsson, and Jason Momoa . The first film starred Momoa and Jack Black . Black played an expert crafter named Steve, who leads a group of misfits transported into a cubic world.

Box office showdown

'The Simpsons' will also clash with 'Minecraft' sequel

The announcement of Minecraft 2 comes just days after The Simpsons announced its second feature film for the same date. This could lead to a box office showdown between two highly anticipated sequels. The first A Minecraft Movie was a major hit, attracting younger audiences and benefiting from the viral Chicken Jockey trend. It went on to earn an impressive $957 million globally, making it the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 after Disney's Lilo & Stitch ($1.03 billion).