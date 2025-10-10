Jack Black-Jason Momoa's 'Minecraft' sequel locks July 2027 release
What's the story
Warner Bros. has officially announced a sequel to the hit film A Minecraft Movie, which grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office. The follow-up, Minecraft 2, is set to hit theaters on July 23, 2027. The first film was released in April and became a massive success, exceeding expectations with $162 million US and $312 million worldwide earnings during its opening weekend alone.
Production details
What we know about 'Minecraft 2'
Jared Hess, who directed the first film, will return to helm Minecraft 2. He will also co-write the screenplay with Chris Galletta. The sequel's production team includes Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Olafsson, and Jason Momoa. The first film starred Momoa and Jack Black. Black played an expert crafter named Steve, who leads a group of misfits transported into a cubic world.
Box office showdown
'The Simpsons' will also clash with 'Minecraft' sequel
The announcement of Minecraft 2 comes just days after The Simpsons announced its second feature film for the same date. This could lead to a box office showdown between two highly anticipated sequels. The first A Minecraft Movie was a major hit, attracting younger audiences and benefiting from the viral Chicken Jockey trend. It went on to earn an impressive $957 million globally, making it the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 after Disney's Lilo & Stitch ($1.03 billion).