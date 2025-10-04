Next Article
Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' completes 100 days in India
Entertainment
F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, just hit a major milestone—100 days in Indian theaters since its June 2025 release.
With over ₹125cr (about $14.55 million) earned, it's now the top-grossing Hollywood film in India this year and ranks 15th all-time.
Even after 15 weeks, you can still catch it at 11 cinemas across the country.
'F1' is more than double the success of 'Top Gun'
Despite strong summer blockbusters trying to steal the spotlight—and even losing IMAX screens at times—F1 kept bouncing back thanks to steady audience demand.
By week nine, it set a new record for weekly collections by a Hollywood film in India.
Director Joseph Kosinski (of Top Gun: Maverick fame) has outdone himself here; F1's Indian box office haul is more than double what Top Gun managed during its run.