Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' completes 100 days in India

'F1' is more than double the success of 'Top Gun'

Despite strong summer blockbusters trying to steal the spotlight—and even losing IMAX screens at times—F1 kept bouncing back thanks to steady audience demand.

By week nine, it set a new record for weekly collections by a Hollywood film in India.

Director Joseph Kosinski (of Top Gun: Maverick fame) has outdone himself here; F1's Indian box office haul is more than double what Top Gun managed during its run.