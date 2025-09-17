Who will Belly choose? 'Summer I Turned Pretty' ends today

The popular Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty is all set to conclude with its series finale on Wednesday. The show has been a roller-coaster ride for fans, exploring the complicated love triangle between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Here's a recap of the season so far and what to expect in the finale.

Plot summary Belly and Jeremiah's tumultuous relationship This season, viewers witnessed Belly and Jeremiah's tumultuous four-year-long relationship. After a brief breakup due to Jeremiah's infidelity, he proposed marriage to her. Their engagement caused tension with Belly's mother, Laurel (Jackie Chung), who disapproved of the marriage. Meanwhile, Conrad returned after losing his summer job at Stanford Medical Center and rekindled his bond with Belly by helping her plan the wedding while Jeremiah interned for their father.

Key events Conrad's confession and Jeremiah's wedding call-off Conrad confessed his feelings for Belly on the night of her bachelorette party, but she rejected him. The night before their wedding, Belly informed Jeremiah about Conrad's confession, leading to a heated argument between the brothers. Realizing he would never be Belly's first choice, Jeremiah called off the wedding, and Belly left Cousins Beach for Paris.

Future prospects Belly's new life in Paris In Paris, Belly adjusted to her new life by taking online classes and working at a restaurant and movie theater. She also met a new guy named Benito. Meanwhile, Jeremiah quit his job at their father's company, and his relationship with Conrad remained strained. While Jeremiah still feels a pull toward Belly, Conrad has been writing her letters. Fans have been vocal online about who they want Belly to end up with, creating a buzz around #TeamConrad or #TeamJeremiah.

Twitter Post Belly-Conrad fans are sure 'true soulmates' would end up together “belly and conrad only dated for six months” and they’ve been in love their whole lives pls keep up — m ✧* tsitp spoilers (@mlovessfilmss) September 15, 2025

Twitter Post Belly-Jeremiah fans called her ship with Conrad 'boring' boring ass bonrad endgame today but we got all season of bellyjere i really dont gaf pic.twitter.com/VtBl58Yc94 — ً (@jellysmine) September 16, 2025