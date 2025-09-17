Who will Belly choose? 'Summer I Turned Pretty' ends today
What's the story
The popular Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty is all set to conclude with its series finale on Wednesday. The show has been a roller-coaster ride for fans, exploring the complicated love triangle between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Here's a recap of the season so far and what to expect in the finale.
Plot summary
Belly and Jeremiah's tumultuous relationship
This season, viewers witnessed Belly and Jeremiah's tumultuous four-year-long relationship. After a brief breakup due to Jeremiah's infidelity, he proposed marriage to her. Their engagement caused tension with Belly's mother, Laurel (Jackie Chung), who disapproved of the marriage. Meanwhile, Conrad returned after losing his summer job at Stanford Medical Center and rekindled his bond with Belly by helping her plan the wedding while Jeremiah interned for their father.
Key events
Conrad's confession and Jeremiah's wedding call-off
Conrad confessed his feelings for Belly on the night of her bachelorette party, but she rejected him. The night before their wedding, Belly informed Jeremiah about Conrad's confession, leading to a heated argument between the brothers. Realizing he would never be Belly's first choice, Jeremiah called off the wedding, and Belly left Cousins Beach for Paris.
Future prospects
Belly's new life in Paris
In Paris, Belly adjusted to her new life by taking online classes and working at a restaurant and movie theater. She also met a new guy named Benito. Meanwhile, Jeremiah quit his job at their father's company, and his relationship with Conrad remained strained. While Jeremiah still feels a pull toward Belly, Conrad has been writing her letters. Fans have been vocal online about who they want Belly to end up with, creating a buzz around #TeamConrad or #TeamJeremiah.
Twitter Post
Belly-Conrad fans are sure 'true soulmates' would end up together
“belly and conrad only dated for six months” and they’ve been in love their whole lives pls keep up— m ✧* tsitp spoilers (@mlovessfilmss) September 15, 2025
Twitter Post
Belly-Jeremiah fans called her ship with Conrad 'boring'
boring ass bonrad endgame today but we got all season of bellyjere i really dont gaf pic.twitter.com/VtBl58Yc94— ً (@jellysmine) September 16, 2025
Viewing information
Where to watch the series finale
The series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available for streaming on Wednesday at 3:00am ET/1:30pm IST on Prime Video. The first 10 episodes of the third season are available for binge-watching now. The show also stars Rain Spencer as Belly's best friend, Taylor Jewel, and Sean Kaufman as her brother Steven Conklin.