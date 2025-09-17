Next Article
'Swaragini' actor Varun Kapoor finalizes divorce after 10 years
Entertainment
Varun Kapoor, the TV actor known for Swaragini and Gangubai Kathiawadi, has officially ended his marriage with Dhanya Mohan after more than 10 years together.
Their divorce was finalized about two weeks ago.
Kapoor is now focusing on his work
Kapoor and Mohan, who married back in 2013, were described by Kapoor as having mutual understanding and support.
Kapoor once called Dhanya his "backbone" as they navigated busy careers.
Now, with the split behind him, Kapoor is focusing on work—according to a close source, he's "totally immersed" in his career right now.