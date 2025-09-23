'Haq' teaser out: Yami-Emraan retell landmark Shah Bano case

The much-anticipated courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi , got its teaser on Tuesday. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgment in the Mohd Ahmed Khan versus Shah Bano Begum case. The movie will hit theaters on November 7, 2025.

Teaser details Teaser shows how personal dispute raises questions of identity, rights The teaser of Haq introduces us to a love story that quickly escalates into a courtroom battle over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) under Article 44. The film's plot revolves around a personal dispute between a husband and wife that raises larger questions about faith, identity, liberalism, and policy. Gautam Dhar plays an inspiring Muslim housewife who fights for her rights and those of her children under Section 125 after being abandoned by her husband.

Film's inspiration Film based on 'Bano: Bharat ki Beti' by Jigna Vora Haq is a fictionalized and dramatized retelling of events from the book Bano: Bharat ki Beti by Jigna Vora. The film revisits one of the most controversial cases in 1980s India. It raises important questions about justice, equality, and whether there should be a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Hashmi plays a celebrated lawyer in this high-stakes courtroom drama. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles.